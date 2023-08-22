Home

Folk Music on The Rocks! Ladakhi Band, ‘Dashugs’, Revives Traditional Beats With a Contemporary Twist and How

Dashugs is a Ladakhi band that aims to revive the folk music of the region. They created a music society for musicians in Ladakh and aim to preserve their culture by adding a contemporary twist.

Music is evolving with changing times and tides. With the advent of technology and the fast-paced world, everything is being ascribed a new meaning. Music is one thing that binds souls. It has no language, there is only beats, rhythm and melodies that communicate everything. In the ebbing tides of ancient traditions, people are losing touch with their culture, folk traditions and more. Folk music is also an essential part of a heritage that is seemingly diminishing in its presence. However, there are bands and musicians who are endeavouring to keep the folk culture alive in tandem with the modern ways of the world too. One such band is the Dashugs – a five-member band hailing from Ladakh that curates harmonies and music amalgamating the folk culture with a twist of rock music! In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Dashugs spoke about their journey and why there is a need to keep folk music intact

First things first, what’s in a name? Everything! Dashugs is a Ladakhi name- Da means sounds and Shugs means force or energy. Just like its name, the band itself also has a message for everyone. Their main aim is to keep their age-old musical narratives intact.

The Story of Dashugs

The story of Dashugs, like many, bloomed during the pandemic. The pandemic asked for a lot of sacrifices but those years also gave rise to indigenous bands like Dashugs. The lead vocalist, Tsewang Nurboo said, “ We are a Covid band. During Covid, we started as a band. When Ladakh was named as Union Territory we thought of making an organisation for musicians which was not there earlier. So we started an organisation under the name Musical Society of Ladakh. Then we got a project from the government and had to record a few folk songs for Ladakhi Literature Festival. During this time, we were a group of friends and came together to make fusion music. And then we became a band.”

Speaking about folk culture, Dashugs elaborated on how Ladakhi music is different from mainstream music. Ladakhi music can be very slow and long. It can go up to nearly 15 minutes also.

Nurboo added, “In today’s world nobody has time to listen to 15 min song. So, we cut it short a little bit. Make beats a little faster and use instruments like base guitar. We are keeping the beats, compositions and lyrics alive. We are trying to introduce folk songs in a new way for the younger generation. “

Challenges of Making Ladakhi Fusion Songs

There is no path that has no twigs, stones or big puddles. And a path to change, to evolution, is never not riddled with challenges. In abid to maintain the authenticity of folk music and also add fusion beats for the new generation to relate to and enjoy, Dashugs face their own set of challenges in the region.

“Even in Ladakh, we got criticised so many times. Some people are liking and some are not. But we ignored it and we keep doing what are doing. It is more challenging to do something new. The younger generation is accepting it,” said Tsewang Phuntsog, Dranyan player and co-vocalist.

As the world is navigating through modern ways of existence, some of these modern ideas do not gel well with lots of people. Similarly, several people in Ladakh have objected to the usage of modern instruments

“Some people are not liking things that we are doing. Getting criticised for the modern instruments that we are using. But I totally disagree because music is not about instruments but about the story that you are presenting. It is the message of the folk song that you have to keep alive. “

Dashugs believe in using technology to preserve their culture. They compose and curate beats of folk-rock music that has roots in folk culture but also is relatable for the younger generation.

In a world where words often fell short of communication, art forms come to the rescue. And music is that one mellifluous form that becomes a channel to pass on wisdom, a way of protest and an expression of feeling.

Recently, Dashugs played at the ‘Rural Renaissance Concert ‘ that took place in Dilli Haat, Delhi. Representing the voices of rural India, and bringing the beats of Ladakh to the fore, Dashugs make sure to always play in their traditional attire.

