Dasvi Review: In India, it is not uncommon to hear the line, "Koi Bhi Mantri Ban Jata Hai", especially when it comes to academic qualifications of the political class. It is not untrue given the fact that when you think of qualified people in current politics, only five to six popular names come immediately to the mind. Dasvi is set against the backdrop of the teacher recruitment scam. Those who follow political news will know that a former Haryana CM was sentenced to 10 years in jail in the teacher recruitment exam. Given the Haryanvi dialect used in the film, and the backdrop it would not be wrong to assume where some of the inspiration came from…Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about how Dasvi is a movie close to his heart. The actor also said that he is someone who is low-key about his work, but Dasvi is a movie that he did like his fans to definitely watch due to its topic….Is Dasvi relevant to modern times? Yes, it is definitely in sync with the current scenario. Does it offer a great cinematic experience? Well, you have to read the complete review for the same…

What’s it about

Ganga Ram Chaudhary the CM of a fictional Harit Pradesh is sent to judicial custody for the teacher recruitment scam. In order to escape the work of a carpenter in the jail, he decides to sit for the 10th exams with the student undertrials. As he languishes in jail, his wife Bimla is entrusted with managing his position, just as we saw in Maharani. Will education transform him completely? This is what Dasvi is all about…

What’s hot

Dasvi is a well-intentioned film. In contemporary scenario, it has become more and more crucial to have people with good education in political system. Abhishek Bachchan has a ball playing the role of Gangaram Chaudhary. It is a typical character in many ways, but Junior Bachchan makes it enjoyable with his flamboyance, natural flair for comedy and dialogues. But the writers hardly do anything to elevate the character to the next level, which is sad. Yami Gautam does a good job as upright firebrand jail superintendent Jyoti Deswal. The scenes between the two are some of the best in the film. Though the side characters are caricaturish, the actors do a good job. Nimrat Kaur has the most interesting character but it looks too patchy.

What’s not

Dasvi is positioned as a satirical comedy but its vanilla treatment does not make you laugh or think. The movie is set in a part of India that is known for its violence and brutal hunger for power. Dasvi makes light of serious issues like caste-based politics, inter-caste marriage and political horse trading. If the makers wanted to make a breezy film they should have steered clear of such issues. These problems in the film vanish in the most unbelievable manner, so much so, that you won’t believe that they are real issues. The logic also goes missing and how. Writers Ritesh Shah and Suresh Nair use every modern trope like social media obsession, love for memes, etc to evoke laughs but do not succeed. Sachin-Jigar’s music is nothing to write home about. There was scope for good humour as Gangaram Chaudhary imagines himself chatting with India’s heroes like Lala Lajpatrai, Subhash Chandra Bose and so on. But the writers just did not explore the situations. But the biggest disappointment is Nimrat Kaur. The powerhouse actress looks inconsistent in places. Though her body language is excellent, her accent seems forced.

Verdict

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam have performed well in Dasvi. The film only has a run-time of close to 130 minutes, which is great given the dearth of content. The lack of comic punches pull down Dasvi by several notches and you feel terrible as Abhishek Bachchan’s natural flair in that department is one of the best in the business.

Stars: 3 | Review by Urmimala Banerjee