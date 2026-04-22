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Dave Mason, guitarist and Traffic co-founder known for We Just Disagree, dies at 79

Dave Mason, guitarist and Traffic co-founder known for We Just Disagree, dies at 79

Music community is mourning loss of legendary guitarist whose sound helped define an entire generation of rock. Known for his work with influential bands and solo success, his career spanned decades of memorable performances and songwriting that continues to inspire artists worldwide.

The iconic Dave Mason, guitarist, singer, songwriter and Traffic co-founder known for the timeless track “We Just Disagree,” has died at 79. He passed away peacefully after dealing with ongoing heart-related health complications in recent months, according to a family statement. His death marks the end of an era for the classic rock world, where his guitar style and songwriting helped shape the sound of the late 1960s and 1970s. Mason built a career across band success, solo fame and legendary collaborations with some of the most influential names in music history, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

Who was Dave Mason and how did his early life shape his music journey?

Dave Mason was born in Worcester, England, in 1946 as David Thomas Mason. Childhood was difficult due to a serious accident that left him hospitalized for a long period during his early years. The recovery process played key role in shaping emotional depth in his music. He developed a passion for guitar during his teenage years and soon joined early groups like Jaguars and Hellions. His friendship with drummer Jim Capaldi became the foundation for future collaborations that changed the direction of rock music.

How did Traffic band bring global recognition to Dave Mason?

Traffic was formed with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood. The band became major force in the British rock scene with an experimental sound combining rock jazz and psychedelic influences. Mason contributed key songs including “Hole in My Shoe” which became major UK hit. His creative approach added softer melodic balance to band’s evolving sound. Despite early success internal creative differences led to multiple exits but Traffic remained important chapter in his legacy.

Why is “We Just Disagree” considered his most defining solo success?

After leaving Traffic Mason focused on solo career and achieved breakthrough with 1977 hit “We Just Disagree” co written with Jim Krueger. Song became major international success and reached Billboard Hot 100 charts. It remains one of his most recognized tracks due to emotional simplicity relatable lyrics and smooth acoustic style. This song established him as strong solo performer beyond band identity.

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Which major music legends worked with Dave Mason during his career?

Mason collaborated with some of biggest names in music history. He worked with Jimi Hendrix on guitar sessions including influence on “All Along the Watchtower.” He contributed to projects involving Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson and Stephen Stills. These collaborations made him respected session musician across global rock industry.

How did Dave Mason continue music career in later decades?

Mason stayed active for decades performing live shows touring extensively and releasing new material. He reunited with Traffic members for special performances and also joined Fleetwood Mac lineup for tours in 1990s. In 2004 he was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Traffic recognizing his long standing contribution to music.

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