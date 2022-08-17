David Dhawan Birthday Bash: The who’s who of Bollywood from Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor and others graced the star-studded birthday bash of ace filmmaker David Dhawan, who turned a year older on August 16. David celebrated his 71st birthday with family and close friends in Mumbai. Birthday boy David DhawanAlso Read - Govinda Wishes Best to Varun Dhawan For Coolie No. 1 After Criticising David Dhawan For Insulting Him

The filmmaker hosted his birthday bash at JW Marriott in Juhu. David Dhawan’s sons Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan also made a stylish appearance at their father’s birthday bash. The star of the evening David Dhawan opted for a casual outfit for the bash – a multicolor shirt paired with black pants.

Check Out Pics From David Dhawan’s Birthday Bash

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan who share a special bond with David Dhawan posed together and the two had a gala time at the bash. Salman looked handsome in black shirt paired with blue denims. Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in blue T-shirt paired with denim and brown jacket. He happily posed for the paps. Rajpal Yadav clicked candid Sajid Nadiadwala with wife Warda Khan. Ekta Kapoor looked pretty in an all-black ensemble. Ek Villain Returns 2 actor Arjun Kapoor was also snapped at David Dhawan’s birthday bash. Arjun looked dapper in checkered shirt paired with jeans. David Dhawan’s wife Karuna Dhawan happily posed for the shutterbugs. Chunky Pandey and Rajpal Yadav happily posed for the shutterbugs. Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a white shirt paired with blue jeans and layered with a jacket. Meanwhile some of the guests also shared some inside glimpses of the party. Anupam Kher shared some inside pictures from the bash and captioned it as “With birthday boy David Dhawan and my dearest friends who I have spent some memorable times with!! We are the best!”. In the photos, David Dhawan is happily posing with his friends Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. The image also features Chunky Pandey, Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Some more inside pics from David Dhawan’s birthday bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor)



David Dhawan is known for directing several blockbuster comedy movies such as Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, Coolie. His last directorial film was Coolie No. 1, starring his son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.