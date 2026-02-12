By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dawson Creek star James Van Der Beek dies at 48 due to…
Dawson Creek star James Van Der Beek Dies at 48 due to...
Dawson Creek star James Van Der Beek Dies at 48 due to…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.