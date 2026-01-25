Home

Days after divorce announcement, Mahhi Vij buys Mini Cooper for daughter Tara worth Rs…, Jay Bhanushali’s reaction goes viral

Mahhi Vij buys a Rs 50 lakh Mini Cooper for daughter Tara days after announcing her divorce. Jay Bhanushali’s reaction to the luxury gift is now going viral.

Actress Mahhi Vij recently bought a brand-new Mini Cooper for her daughter Tara. The car is said to be worth nearly Rs 50 lakh. This happened just days after Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali announced their divorce. While the news of the luxury car caught attention, what surprised many was Jay’s public reaction to Mahhi’s post.

Mahhi Vij’s luxurious gift for daughter Tara

Mahhi shared a video on social media showing the new Mini Cooper being welcomed home. The video featured Mahhi and Tara standing beside the car and celebrating the moment together. Soon after it was posted, the video started going viral. Many fans appreciated the happiness on Tara’s face and the calm way Mahhi handled the moment despite recent changes in her personal life.

Jay Bhanushali reacts to Mahhi’s post

Jay Bhanushali also reacted to the video shared by Mahhi. He reposted the clip on his social media story and congratulated both Mahhi and their daughter Tara. Jay also commented, “Congratulations” on Mahhi’s post. Later, he shared a picture of Mahhi and Tara posing proudly with the Mini Cooper. His reaction received praise from fans who appreciated the mature and respectful bond between the former couple.

Why did Mahhi gift the Mini Cooper to Tara?

Along with the video, Mahhi explained the reason behind buying the car for her daughter. She revealed that when Tara was four years old, she had once expressed her wish to own a Mini Cooper. At that time, Mahhi could not afford it and also felt such a gift was unnecessary for a child. Years later, when she was in a position to fulfil that wish, Mahhi realised it was more about keeping a promise than buying a luxury item.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Mahhi and Jay’s separation and family life

Earlier this month, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation through a joint statement. They requested privacy as they decided to move forward on separate paths. The couple got married in 2011 and were together for nearly 15 years. They are parents to three children including their biological daughter Tara and foster children Rajveer and Khushi.

