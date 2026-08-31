Days of Thunder sequel: Randy Quaid criticises Anne Hathaway’s casting in Tom Cruise starrer, calls it…

The upcoming Days of Thunder sequel has drawn an unexpected reaction from Randy Quaid. The actor has questioned Anne Hathaway’s casting in the Tom Cruise-led film as anticipation builds for the 2028 release.

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Randy Quaid reacts to Anne Hathaway replacing Nicole Kidman in Days of Thunder sequel (PC: Twitter)

The return of Days of Thunder has already become a talking point even though the sequel is still some time away. Tom Cruise recently confirmed that the racing drama will return to theatres in 2028 with a new female lead. Anne Hathaway has joined the project in a role that was played by Nicole Kidman in the original. The casting change has now triggered a strong reaction from Randy Quaid, who appeared in the first film. Quaid has questioned the decision to replace Kidman and has publicly shared his preference for seeing the original pairing return.

Why Randy Quaid criticised the casting

Quaid took to X after the sequel announcement and directly addressed Tom Cruise over the casting decision. He argued that Nicole Kidman should return and described Hathaway as a poor choice for the film. He wrote, “We need Nicole [Kidman] back. Don’t be a p***y, [Tom Cruise]. You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant.”

His comments also focused on Hathaway’s pregnancy. The actor is expecting her third child and had referred to the pregnancy while announcing the new film alongside Cruise.

Randy Quaid calls Anne Hathaway a ‘horrible choice’

Quaid continued his criticism in another post. He described Hathaway as a “leftist, woke, horrible choice” for the NASCAR audience he associates with the franchise. He again argued that Kidman would be better suited to the role opposite Cruise. He wrote, “Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for ‘DAYS OF THUNDER’ NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea.”

Quaid also recalled the demanding production schedule of the original movie. He said there was pressure to complete the first film quickly and claimed editors had worked in shifts while staying in the cutting room.

We need Nicole back. Don’t be a pussy, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant. https://t.co/7qid5SDnkv — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 29, 2026

What Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway said

Cruise and Hathaway announced the sequel through a social media video. Hathaway joked about having her baby before starting work on the movie. Cruise responded by confirming that they would make the film after her child is born and revealed that it is planned for summer 2028.

The sequel will arrive almost four decades after the original Days of Thunder. Cruise will return to the world of NASCAR racing while Hathaway takes over the female lead previously played by Kidman.

Who played what in the original film?

The 1990 film starred Cruise as Cole Trickle a young driver trying to establish himself in professional racing. Kidman played Dr Claire Lewicki while Quaid appeared as Tim Daland the owner of the racing team that recruits Trickle.

The original also featured late Robert Duvall, Cary Elwes and John C. Reilly. Tony Scott directed the film while Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer produced it. The sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release in June 2028. Jonathan Levine is set to direct with Cruise producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.