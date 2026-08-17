DC: Allu Arjun praises Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s action thriller, calls it ‘Tamil classic’

Allu Arjun has shared a glowing reaction to the film, praising its filmmaking and encouraging audiences to experience the action thriller.

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Allu Arjun has heaped praise on DC, calling Arun Matheswaran’s action thriller Tamil classic (PC: Twitter)

Telugu star Allu Arjun has joined the growing list of stars praising DC after watching Arun Matheswaran’s action thriller. The Pushpa actor shared a special note for the film and called it a “Tamil classic” while encouraging every film lover to watch it. He also praised the performances of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi along with the film’s music and technical work. Allu Arjun’s reaction has added more attention to DC, which has already received appreciation from several members of the film industry. His praise is also notable because he is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on his next Telugu project.

Allu Arjun calls DC a ‘Tamil classic’

After watching DC Allu Arjun took to social media to share his reaction. He wrote, “Watched #DC! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it.” The actor also congratulated the entire team and gave special praise to director Arun Matheswaran. Allu Arjun said Matheswaran’s work deserved the “highest respect” and highlighted the filmmaker’s approach to the action thriller.

Lokesh Kanagaraj gets special mention

Allu Arjun also praised the performances in the film. He mentioned Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj who makes his acting debut with DC. Addressing Lokesh as “my director” Allu Arjun described him as the “biggest pillar of support”. The praise comes at an interesting time as the two are preparing to work together on Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film tentatively titled AA23.

Anirudh Ravichander’s music wins praise

The actor did not limit his appreciation to the performances. He also singled out Anirudh Ravichander’s music and called him an “absolute master booster”. Allu Arjun praised the technical aspects of DC as well. His comments suggest that the film’s visual treatment music performances and overall filmmaking stood out to him.

See Allu Arjun’s post here

What is DC about?

DC follows Devadas played by Lokesh Kanagaraj who becomes involved with a family facing police brutality. What begins as an attempt to protect them develops into a violent struggle involving a ruthless police officer. The film combines action with themes of justice redemption and unexpected relationships. Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy play the female leads while Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay and Kasthuri Raja feature in supporting roles.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran DC marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut. The film was released on August 7 and is his fourth feature after Rocky Saani Kaayidham and Captain Miller.

DC eyes bigger box office milestone

The film has also been maintaining a strong theatrical run. DC has reportedly collected around Rs 85 crore worldwide in its first 10 days and is now looking to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures the film features cinematography by Mukesh G while GK Prasanna handled the editing. PC Stunts worked on the action choreography.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next collaboration

Allu Arjun’s praise for DC comes shortly before his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Their upcoming project is tentatively titled AA23 and marks Lokesh’s Telugu directorial debut. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers with Anirudh Ravichander associated as the music composer. Allu Arjun is also working on Raaka with director Atlee.