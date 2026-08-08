DC box office collection day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic thriller opens on a strong note, earns Rs…

DC has opened in theatres with a decent response on Day 1. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut has managed to attract audiences, with the film recording its biggest numbers in Tamil Nadu. Scroll down to know how much DC earned at the box office on day 1.

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DC box office collection day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for making some of Tamil cinema’s biggest action films, but this time he has stepped in front of the camera. His acting debut DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran, arrived in theatres on August 7, 2026, and had plenty of attention around it even before its release. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and brings together a cast and crew that naturally created curiosity among Tamil cinema fans. Now that the first day is over, the early box office numbers give an idea of how audiences have responded to the film. Here’s a look at DC’s Day 1 collection in India and worldwide.

DC box office collection day 1

DC opened with around Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an India gross of Rs 4.70 crore. The film was released across multiple shows on Friday and recorded an overall occupancy of around 45.57%. The Tamil version remained the main contributor to the opening-day numbers despite the competition from Korean Kanakaraju.

While the opening is not among the biggest Tamil releases of the year, it is a good start for a film that is built more around its lead cast and director. Much of the interest around DC has also come from Lokesh Kanagaraj making his debut as a leading actor.

Early audience reactions have been largely positive, with viewers praising Lokesh’s performance and the film’s technical aspects. Anirudh Ravichander’s background music score has also received attention from movie lovers.

The Saturday and Sunday collections will now be important. This is expected that a strong weekend could help DC build momentum after its opening day.

DC worldwide box office collection day 1

DC has collected around Rs 5.70 crore on Day 1 globally at the box office. The film’s India gross stands at Rs 4.70 crore, while the overseas market has contributed around Rs 1 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The worldwide opening puts DC in a decent position as it begins its theatrical run. The film will now be hoping for stronger numbers over the weekend, especially as positive word of mouth could bring in more audiences.

With Lokesh Kanagaraj appearing as the lead actor for the first time, there is considerable curiosity around how the film performs over the next few days.

About DC

DC is a Tamil romantic action thriller film directed by Arun Matheswaran, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in the lead roles. The title refers to the characters Devadas and Chandra, played by Lokesh and Wamiqa respectively.

The film marks a major change for Lokesh, who is better known as the filmmaker behind films such as Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Here, he takes on the role of an actor, playing Devadas in Arun Matheswaran’s story.

For now, DC has made a steady start. The real test begins with the weekend, when audience response and word of mouth could determine whether the film manages to push its collections higher.