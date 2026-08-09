DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut sees 52% jump, earns Rs…

DC box office collection report: Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut showed a strong jump on its first Saturday, with the Tamil market leading the film's collections. DC has collected nearly Rs 18 crore worldwide in two days, giving the film a positive boost as it heads into the rest of its opening weekend.

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Lokesh Kanagaraj in DC (PC- Instagram)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first film as an actor, DC, showed encouraging growth at the box office on its second day. After opening to modest numbers, the film picked up pace on Saturday, recording a healthy jump in collections and giving its opening weekend a much-needed boost. According to Sacnilk, DC earned Rs 6.70 crore net in India on Day 2, up by 52.3% from its opening-day collection of Rs 4.40 crore. With this increase, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 11.10 crore, while its India gross stands at around Rs 12.74 crore.

DC box office collection language-wise

The Tamil version continued to lead the film’s box office run, contributing around Rs 4.70 crore on Saturday. The Telugu version added approximately Rs 1.80 crore, while the Hindi version earned close to Rs 50 lakh. Tamil Nadu remained the biggest market, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film also performed well overseas, collecting around Rs 3 crore gross on Day 2. Its overseas total has now reached Rs 5.25 crore, taking the film’s worldwide gross collection to nearly Rs 18 crore after two days.

The Day 2 growth suggests that positive word of mouth may be helping the film, especially in the Tamil market, where it recorded strong occupancy during evening and night shows.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC is a modern take on the classic Devdas story. It follows Das, a violent gangster whose troubled relationships with Parvathy and Chandra shape the film’s emotional and violent narrative.

The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Krish Dayal. While Lokesh’s acting debut has been one of the main talking points, Anirudh Ravichander’s music has also received praise from audiences and critics.

With a strong second-day jump, all eyes are now on Sunday’s collections to see whether DC can continue its upward trend and finish its opening weekend on a high note.