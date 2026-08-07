DC Twitter review: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance and Wamiqa Gabbi’s screen presence win hearts; fans call Anirudh’s music ‘Show stealer’- Check reactions

Fans are praising DC for its intense sequences, strong performances and Anirudh’s impactful background score after its release.

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Lokesh's performance and Wamiqa Gabbi's screen presence win hearts in DC (PC: Twitter)

Tamil cinema’s most anticipated DC has arrived as a gritty action thriller that blends intense storytelling with stylish visuals and high-energy sequences. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film presents a dark modern take on the Devdas narrative, following a rugged gangster named Devadas and his emotional journey with Chandra in a violent underworld setting. The movie features Lokesh Kanagaraj in his lead acting debut along with Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. With Anirudh Ravichander’s powerful background score adding more impact, the film has already started creating buzz among audiences.

DC Twitter reactions: Fans praise Arun Matheswaran’s writing and Anirudh’s BGM

After watching the film, several viewers took to social media to share their first reactions. Many praised Arun Matheswaran’s direction, calling the film a well-crafted action thriller filled with memorable characters and engaging moments.

One viewer described DC as a high-octane action experience with excellent sequences and strong writing. The reaction highlighted that Anirudh’s music elevated every major scene and created a perfect combination of powerful visuals and energetic tracks. The viewer also praised the performances, mentioning that Lokesh Kanagaraj carried the film effectively while Wamiqa Gabbi impressed with her screen presence and character arc.

The audience member also pointed out that the police station sequence and wedding scene stood out as major highlights. According to the reaction, the film maintained its pace well and delivered an entertaining experience without making viewers feel bored.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi receive appreciation

Another social media reaction focused on the film’s interval block, calling it one of the biggest highlights of the movie. The viewer said that the sequence delivered a major impact and created a strong theatrical experience. Anirudh Ravichander’s background score was also appreciated for adding extra energy to the action moments.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s transition from filmmaker to actor has been one of the biggest talking points around DC. Fans appreciated his screen presence and felt that his role suited him perfectly. Wamiqa Gabbi also received praise for bringing depth and intensity to her character.

Check out X users reactions on DC here

#DC A high octane action thriller with excellent sequences memorable characters good writing from Arun matheswaran ANIRUDH was dominating and elevating each sequences when good writing meets madness tracks loved it completely… oru scene kuda bore adikala… pic.twitter.com/y2aO7JXbb9 — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) August 7, 2026

Its takes time but that Interval block of #DC is one of the best of the year – Pure Goosebumps!!

Anirudh you beauty!!

Hindi dub is quite passable though — Nona Prince (@nonaprinceyt) August 7, 2026

#DC [4/5] : An EPIC Violent Action Thrill ride.. A gang of do-gooder outlaws on the run.. A bad cop team on the chase..@Dir_Lokesh role perfectly suits him.. He is terrific.. #WamiQaGabbi is fantastic @isanjkayy an impactful performance.. @anirudhofficial should get… pic.twitter.com/GnRncbhL1X — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 7, 2026

What a movie man anirudh gave banger music

Worth watch film

Sexy screen play and execution

Lokesh and wamiqa killed it

Loved it #dc pic.twitter.com/ergrmMm8Gt — sudhirnaidu avula (@cinemaoodu) August 7, 2026

#DC – on the lines of “Guns & Roses” metaphor , the characterisation, casting , performance, dialogue , action and execution takes you glued to this musical raw action thriller. Congrats @ArunMatheswaran for this delivery. @Dir_Lokesh bro as debut actor easily and flawlessly… — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) August 7, 2026

Dear National Award juries for 2026 films. Ani’s name be on that list. That’s all I’m saying. #DC — Lets OTT x CINEMA (@LetsOTTxCinema) August 7, 2026

If you love Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Viduthalai, you would love #DC to the core A different film that blends social issues, police atrocities and rebellions lives with great intensity. Every emotion touches your heart and every beat of Anirudh induces goosebumps … pic.twitter.com/EKMwR5BIHu — CineAura (@CineAuraX) August 7, 2026

#DC Review : Full Bloody Blast.

My Rating : 3.5/5 An engaging and racy action & romantic thriller. @Dir_Lokesh as Devdas & @iWamiqaGabbi as Chandra , à la ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ are terrific and holds it together. @isanjkayy is impressive and the romantic track is soothing.… pic.twitter.com/5EzZsRjc9o — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 7, 2026

#DCReview – A VISUALLY STUNNING ACTION DRAMA Ratings :- ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ Done watching the HINDI VERSION of #DC today and WHAT A FILM IT IS Keeps you engaged right from the opening scene and never really loses momentum from there. The 1st HALF does a SOLID JOB of setting up the… pic.twitter.com/JLfQycizWD — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) August 7, 2026

Fans call DC a complete action entertainer

Another reaction described DC as an epic violent action thriller featuring a group of do-gooder outlaws being chased by a dangerous police team. The viewer praised Lokesh’s performance and called Wamiqa’s portrayal fantastic.

The reaction also highlighted Sanjana Krishnamoorthy’s impactful role despite having limited screen time. Anirudh’s background score emerged as one of the most talked-about elements, with fans calling his music a major reason behind the film’s emotional and action-packed moments.

The film’s screenplay and execution were also appreciated by viewers who described it as a thrilling cinematic ride. Many fans believe DC successfully brings together strong performances, stylish action and powerful music.

About DC

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC is a Tamil romantic action thriller inspired by the classic Devdas story but presented through a darker and more violent lens. The extensive supporting cast features crucial performances from Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja, Sharath Ravi, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Jawahar Sakthi. With strong early reactions praising its action sequences, performances and background score, DC has become one of the latest films generating excitement among moviegoers.