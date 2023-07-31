DDLJ Trivia: Kajol Recalls a Funny Incident of Her Iconic Pose With SRK, Admits, 'I Was Worried...'

Home

Kajol revealed Shah Rukh Khan had a frozen shoulder after lifting her for DDLJ poster. ''Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him''

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one the most iconic on-screen jodis in Bollywood. From Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, their Anjali-Rahul, Raj Simran characters are still loved by fans worldwide. Recently, Kajol recalled the funny story behind Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) poster, which has a happy Shah Rukh Khan lifting a smiling Kajol on his shoulder. The actress revealed how she was worried for him and sarcastically added that he may had a frozen shoulder after their photoshoot.

Kajol Recalls a Funny Incident of Her Iconic Pose With Shah Rukh Khan:

In an interview with Curly Tales, Kajol revealed the funny story behind their most iconic DDLJ poster ”One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake… mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.’ I was like, ‘ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?”’

She further added that while doing the photoshoot she felt nervous and became worried if he can do it. “I was really worried about him. I think he took a hit onto his masculinity that ‘How can you say that to me? I am a guy.’’ She joked that even though they looked “wow” at that time, SRK might have had a frozen shoulder later.

Kajol and Shah Rukh have featured together in several films from Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dilwale. She recently made her OTT debut with The Trial. The series is getting an amazing response from the audience. She will now be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti.

