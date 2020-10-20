25 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The all-time chartbuster film DDLJ has turned 25 on October 20, and fans can’t control their happiness as they celebrate the film. On this special occasion, the lead actors Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have changed their display pictures and names to Raj Malhotra and Simran – which were the character names in the film. Shah Rukh Khan has also shared a post related to some glimpses of his film, in which many of his beautiful scenes with Kajol are seen.

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Not only this, Twitter launches special emoji to celebrate the milestone Bollywood film. The emoji by Twitter India is of a cowbell, which became a token of the protagonists’ romance in the storyline of the film, and continues to be associated with the film. “We are excited to celebrate one of the most iconic Indian romances, DDLJ, with the movie’s innumerable fans on the service. With the new custom #DDLJ25 emoji, we hope to light up timelines with Tweets about this classic,” said Cheryl-Ann Couto on behalf of the microblogging site.

Released on October 20, 1995, the Aditya Chopra directorial, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, tells the love story of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol), who live in the UK. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganized romance in Hindi cinema forever. DDLJ went on to become the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. It ran for over 20 years in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre.

On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the film, a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is set to feature at Leicester Square in London. The statue will be a part of ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail. DDLJ statue will be one of the many cinematic moments which has been immortalised as a bronze statue in that area.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, late actor Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and Parmeet Sethi also left an indelible mark with stellar performances. Beyond fresh storytelling, characterisation and performances, the film is also remembered to this day for the songs Jatin-Lalit composed.

Meanwhile, SRK has shared that DDLJ helped him cement my place and brought me fame in a way that I didn’t think it would. “As for perception, I always felt that I can play more unconventional roles because of my looks, but ‘DDLJ’ has believed that and I still struggle to make that one macho unconventional kicka** character which suits me, or so I thought. But its been a struggle to not be considered romantic and sweet for the last 25 years — a struggle, I guess, I am happy to lose,” Shah Rukh quipped.