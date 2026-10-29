Dead End Job OTT release date: When and where to watch Lee Jae-wook’s mystery horror series online

Lee Jae-wook returns with Dead-End Job, a mystery-horror series about a high-paying part-time job with a dangerous secret. Check Dead-End Job release date, streaming details, cast, and more.

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Dead End Job release date (PC: IMDb)

Lee Jae-wook is stepping into a chilling new story with Dead-End Job, a Korean mystery-horror series releasing just in time for Halloween. The series takes an everyday situation – looking for a well-paying job and turns it into something far more unsettling. What seems like a golden opportunity for a man struggling with debt soon becomes a frightening experience, with a mysterious agency and a strict rule that he cannot break. Directed by Kim Da-min, the upcoming Netflix series brings together mystery, supernatural horror and workplace tension. Here is everything you need to know about Dead-End Job.

Dead-End Job OTT release date

Dead-End Job is scheduled to premiere on October 30, 2026 (Friday). The series releases a day before Halloween, making it a good choice for viewers who enjoy supernatural stories and horror dramas.

The show also received an early screening at the 31st Busan International Film Festival in October 2026, where the first four episodes were premiered. Dead-End Job is set to have 8 eight episodes in total.

Dead-End Job release time

Korean series Dead-End Job is set to stream on Netflix on October 30, 2026, with all eight episdoes releasing on the same day. Netflix’s new titles typically become available at 12 am Pacific Time, although the exact release time for this series has not been independently confirmed by the platform. Check the Netflix app for the final availability and episode schedule.

Where to watch Dead-End Job on OTT?

Viewers can watch Dead-End Job exclusively on Netflix. The official Netflix India page lists the Korean series under its horror and mystery categories. To stream the K-drama, viewers will need an active Netflix subscription to watch Dead-End Job.

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About Dead-End Job

The South Korean dark fantasy and horror series Dead-End Job stars Lee Jae-wook as Hyuk-jun, Go Min-si as Yeon-joo, Kim Min-ha as Ji-yoon, and Lee Hee-joon as Mr. S in the main roles.

The plot of Dead-End Job revolves around Hyuk-jun, a man struggling with debt who comes across an advertisement for a part-time job offering 50 times the usual minimum hourly wage. He joins the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency, hoping to improve his financial situation.

However, there is one condition: employees must never reveal what happens during their shifts. When he begins working at what appears to be an ordinary convenience store, he encounters chilling supernatural events that put his life at risk.

Why watch Dead-End Job on Netflix?

If you enjoy Korean dramas that mix mystery, horror, and dark humour, Dead-End Job could be worth adding to your watchlist. Its premise turns the familiar pressure of finding work and earning money into a supernatural nightmare, giving the story a different angle from conventional horror series.

Lee Jae-wook leads the supernatural horror series with Go Min-si, and Kim Min-ha, while Lee Hee-joon plays the mysterious head of the staffing agency.

With its unusual workplace setting, dangerous secrets, and a release just before Halloween, makes Dead-End Job a perfect binge-worthy series to look forward to this week.