Dead End Job Twitter review: Lee Jae-wook’s Korean horror series gets praise, netizens call it ‘Creepy and addictive’

Lee Jae-wook's Dead End Job is finally out on Netflix with a mix of workplace horror, fantasy, mystery, and dark comedy. Here's what early reviews say about the Korean series Dead End Job.

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Dead End Job review (PC: Instagram)

Korean dramas have explored romance, revenge, crime, and supernatural mysteries, but Netflix’s latest release brings a rather unusual workplace horror story to the screen. Titled as Dead-End Job, this South Korean series stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-joon in lead roles. The series revolves around a man struggling with debt who comes across a mysterious employment agency offering unusually high-paying temporary jobs. However, there is a frightening catch behind this very high salary. With its mix of horror, mystery, and dark humour, the series has caught the attention of K-drama fans. As the show arrives on Netflix, viewers are keen to know whether it is worth adding to their weekend watchlist. Here is what the early reviews are saying about Dead End Job.

Dead End Job Twitter review

Dead-End Job has received encouraging positive early reactions from critics, particularly for its unusual concept, entertaining horror sequences, and Lee Jae-wook’s performance. The series has been appreciated for mixing everyday financial struggles with supernatural horror, giving the story a relatable angle.

One of the X users has described it as a fun horror watch with a relatable storyline. The review particularly praised the chemistry between the brother-sister characters and Lee Jae-wook’s performance. Kim Min-ha also received appreciation for playing a strong and fearless younger sister.

Another user praised Lee Jae-wook’s acting skills for making even the frightening situations entertaining. While others were impressed by the convenience store sequences, joker scene, and the changing workplace settings. The series’ unique plot, cinematography, editing, sound effects, and the way each horror element was incorporated also received praise from the audience.

The early response suggests that Dead-End Job has an interesting premise and enough horror-comedy moments to keep viewers entertained.

Check reactions for Korean drama Dead End Job

I EXPECTED SO MUCH CRAZY SHIT FROM THIS MF BUT EVEN I GOT SCARED #DeadEndJob https://t.co/r6V7vvAwZ4 — lex || #1 lee kang apologist (@lexmiie) October 30, 2026

Done with the first ep..Jae Wook was magnificent i felt more disgusted by the non- human entities than scared actually! Especially Hyun Wook ! #DeadEndJob #LeeJaeWook #ChoiHyunWook https://t.co/uzpJRfK5Vx — Mouna (@Mouna66666) October 30, 2026

Done watching #DeadEndJob! Everything about it is so fresh. The concept about ‘Part-time workers with no security net on their job’ really executed well in this drama. It’s also visually appealing, with an acting fiesta of course. I will give this whole drama an 8/10. — Mira — #DeadEndJob (@haeseaoo) October 30, 2026

Second part-time job is being an event manager, and the salary is 10 times higher??? So, every time he complete a job successfully, they’ll pay multiplies! #DeadEndJob #DeadEndJobEp2 https://t.co/g8VuktSTql — en. (@haaanchooo) October 30, 2026

the opening intro of #DeadEndJob is so cool ! https://t.co/rRMbqW3lug — lee jaewook pics (@wookiepookiepic) October 30, 2026

a atuação do hyunwook não cansa de me surpreender, ele se sai bem em TODOS os papéis

#deadendjob

https://t.co/yni4RYBvCX — sasa (@wookzc) October 30, 2026

Turns out the second part-timer wasn’t even human #DeadEndJob #DeadEndJobEp1 https://t.co/EHLmaZnXey — en. (@haaanchooo) October 30, 2026

Oh my god, the second part-time job is so creepy, even scarier and more brutal than the first one! #DeadEndJob #DeadEndJobEp2 https://t.co/2HaHGefQFc — en. (@haaanchooo) October 30, 2026

We really thought that they were going to be the best duo, but they ended up becoming enemies as human and creature. #DeadEndJob #DeadEndJobEp1 #꿀알바 https://t.co/inyCQTsauY — kr_mm_rk ☄ (@kr_mm_rk1) October 30, 2026

สปอย ⚠️ #DeadEndJob . น่ากลัวๆๆๆแต่คนกลัวผีน่าจะดูได้นะมันไม่ได้ตุ้งแช่แต่ค่อยๆบิ้วและเป็นฟีลสัตว์ประหลาด ตัวละครประหลาดๆที่ให้ความรู้สึกสยดสยองมากกว่าอะ ตัวละครเน้นเอาชีวิตรอดเป็นจ๊อบๆที่รับ ดูมาถึงตอน 4 สรุปเลยว่าตอนแรกน่ากลัวน้อยสุดแล้ว https://t.co/2h1M99n7uQ — ป๋ออุ๋ง (@yibosocuteee) October 30, 2026

Done watching #DeadEndJob! Everything about it is so fresh. The concept about ‘Part-time workers with no security net on their job’ really executed well in this drama. It’s also visually appealing, with an acting fiesta of course. I will give this whole drama an 8/10. — Mira — #DeadEndJob (@haeseaoo) October 30, 2026

Dead End Job OTT release date

Dead-End Job is scheduled to premiere on October 30, 2026. Directed by Kim Da-min, the South Korean mystery-horror fantasy series consists of eight episodes, all of which are set to be released on the same day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)

The first four episodes were also screened at the 31st Busan International Film Festival ahead of the series’ Netflix premiere.

Dead End Job OTT release: Where and where to watch online?

Lee Jae-wook’s Dead-End Job is available to stream on Netflix globally. The show is listed under Netflix’s Korean horror and mystery categories. It stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-joon in the main roles.

What is the plot of Dead End Job?

Dead End Job follows the story of Hyuk-jun, played by Lee Jae-wook, a young man struggling with mounting debts. While looking for a way to improve his financial situation, he comes across a mysterious employment agency called Spider Staffing Agency.

The agency offers temporary jobs that pay 50 times the usual minimum hourly wage. Although the offer sounds too good to refuse, there is one unusual condition: employees must never reveal what happens during their assignments.

He initially accepts a job at what appears to be an ordinary convenience store. However, he soon discovers that his workplace is far from normal, with terrifying supernatural incidents turning every shift into a fight for survival.

Dead End Job combines workplace struggles, supernatural horror, and dark comedy, making it an interesting addition to October 2026 K-drama line-up so make sure you don’t miss this on Netflix.