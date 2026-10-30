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Dead End Job Twitter review: Lee Jae-wook’s Korean horror series gets praise, netizens call it ‘Creepy and addictive’

Lee Jae-wook's Dead End Job is finally out on Netflix with a mix of workplace horror, fantasy, mystery, and dark comedy. Here's what early reviews say about the Korean series Dead End Job.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 30, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
Dead End Job Twitter review: Lee Jae-wook's Korean horror series gets praise, netizens call it 'Creepy and addictive'
Dead End Job review (PC: Instagram)

Korean dramas have explored romance, revenge, crime, and supernatural mysteries, but Netflix’s latest release brings a rather unusual workplace horror story to the screen. Titled as Dead-End Job, this South Korean series stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-joon in lead roles. The series revolves around a man struggling with debt who comes across a mysterious employment agency offering unusually high-paying temporary jobs. However, there is a frightening catch behind this very high salary. With its mix of horror, mystery, and dark humour, the series has caught the attention of K-drama fans. As the show arrives on Netflix, viewers are keen to know whether it is worth adding to their weekend watchlist. Here is what the early reviews are saying about Dead End Job.  

Dead End Job Twitter review 

Dead-End Job has received encouraging positive early reactions from critics, particularly for its unusual concept, entertaining horror sequences, and Lee Jae-wook’s performance. The series has been appreciated for mixing everyday financial struggles with supernatural horror, giving the story a relatable angle. 

Read more: Dead End Job OTT release date: When and where to watch Lee Jae-wook's mystery horror series online

One of the X users has described it as a fun horror watch with a relatable storyline. The review particularly praised the chemistry between the brother-sister characters and Lee Jae-wook’s performance. Kim Min-ha also received appreciation for playing a strong and fearless younger sister. 

Another user praised Lee Jae-wook’s acting skills for making even the frightening situations entertaining. While others were impressed by the convenience store sequences, joker scene, and the changing workplace settings. The series’ unique plot, cinematography, editing, sound effects, and the way each horror element was incorporated also received praise from the audience. 

The early response suggests that Dead-End Job has an interesting premise and enough horror-comedy moments to keep viewers entertained. 

Check reactions for Korean drama Dead End Job

Dead End Job OTT release date 

Dead-End Job is scheduled to premiere on October 30, 2026. Directed by Kim Da-min, the South Korean mystery-horror fantasy series consists of eight episodes, all of which are set to be released on the same day. 

The first four episodes were also screened at the 31st Busan International Film Festival ahead of the series’ Netflix premiere. 

Dead End Job OTT release: Where and where to watch online? 

Lee Jae-wook’s Dead-End Job is available to stream on Netflix globally. The show is listed under Netflix’s Korean horror and mystery categories. It stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-joon in the main roles. 

What is the plot of Dead End Job? 

Dead End Job follows the story of Hyuk-jun, played by Lee Jae-wook, a young man struggling with mounting debts. While looking for a way to improve his financial situation, he comes across a mysterious employment agency called Spider Staffing Agency. 

The agency offers temporary jobs that pay 50 times the usual minimum hourly wage. Although the offer sounds too good to refuse, there is one unusual condition: employees must never reveal what happens during their assignments. 

He initially accepts a job at what appears to be an ordinary convenience store. However, he soon discovers that his workplace is far from normal, with terrifying supernatural incidents turning every shift into a fight for survival. 

Dead End Job combines workplace struggles, supernatural horror, and dark comedy, making it an interesting addition to October 2026 K-drama line-up so make sure you don’t miss this on Netflix. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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