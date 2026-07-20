Is Deadpool 4 coming? Ryan Reynolds confirms new movie is in works: ‘Eventually another…’

Ryan Reynolds has given Marvel fans fresh hope after confirming that another Deadpool project is on the way. While he stopped short of announcing Deadpool 4, the actor hinted that Wade Wilson will return, leaving fans wondering what comes next for the popular anti-hero.

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Ryan Reynolds confirms new Deadpool film (PC: Twitter)

Could Deadpool be gearing up for another installment on the big screen? It certainly looks that way. Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that another Deadpool movie is in the works, giving Marvel fans yet another reason to get excited about the franchise’s future. Speaking during a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026, Reynolds hinted that there are still plenty of unforgettable stories from the Deadpool comics waiting to be brought to life on the big screen. While the actor didn’t reveal any plot details or a release timeline, his comments suggest that the fan-favorite character still has a lot more to offer. With countless comic book storylines yet to be explored, Ryan Reynolds‘ latest tease has already sparked speculation about where Deadpool’s next adventure could lead and who might join him along the way.

Ryan Reynolds confirms another Deadpool film is on the way

Speaking during Fanatics Fest 2026, Ryan Reynolds revealed that work on another Deadpool project is already underway. Although he avoided confirming whether it will officially be Deadpool 4, he assured fans that the character will return.

“So, there’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing from the movies. I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There’s some stuff that you know I love that is incredible. Jerry Davis was an incredible comic writer…There’s eventually another Deadpool film,” Reynolds said while discussing the future of the franchise. He also hinted that there are several comic-book moments he would still like to bring to the screen, suggesting that he has plenty of ideas left for the character.

Ryan Reynolds announces at Fanatics Fest that there will be another Deadpool film!⚔️

( hobbynonsense IG) pic.twitter.com/P96bOw6ESK — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) July 19, 2026

As of now, Marvel Studios and Reynolds have remained silent about what comes after Deadpool & Wolverine. While no release date, cast details, or storyline have been announced, the confirmation that development has begun is enough to excite long-time fans.

Will it be Deadpool 4 or a Marvel team-up?

Although Ryan Reynolds confirmed another Deadpool project is happening, he avoided saying whether it will be a fourth solo film. According to the recent reports, rumours have linked the character to future Marvel projects, including possible appearances alongside the X-Men or in upcoming Avengers films. Reynolds did not confirm any of those reports, but his refusal to reveal details has only added to the speculation.

Earlier this year, Reynolds had suggested that Deadpool works particularly well as part of an ensemble rather than always carrying a film on his own. He explained that the character is at his best when audiences don’t know exactly when or where he will appear next, making every return feel like an event.