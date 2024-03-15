Home

Entertainment

‘Dear Aaloo’: Alia Bhatt Gets the Sweetest Birthday Wish From Sister-in-Law Riddhima Kapoor, Vasan Bala, and Other B-town Celebs

‘Dear Aaloo’: Alia Bhatt Gets the Sweetest Birthday Wish From Sister-in-Law Riddhima Kapoor, Vasan Bala, and Other B-town Celebs

Birthdays warrant special treatment from those dear to you. Today, on actor Alia Bhatt's birthday, her friends and family are going the extra mile to ensure her day is truly remarkable.

Happy birthday to Bollywood’s one of the versatile actors – Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress turned a year older today (March 15) and wishes from the industry have started to pour in. One of the earliest wishes which came for the actress was from filmmaker Vasan Bala. The director shared a picture of the actress from their upcoming film Jigra. Bala called Alia a ‘superstar.’

The Instagram post of the director features Alia facing the setting sun with a backpack on. Calling the actress a superstar, Bala wrote a heartwarming note. “Happy Birthday Superstar!,” reads Bala’s caption. The Archies fame Vedang Raina also took to the comment sections and dropped heart emojis. For the unversed, for Jigra, Alia will be joining hands with actor Vedang Raina.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasan Bala (@vasanbala)

Apart from Vasan Bala, Alia’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a sweetest wish for the actress. Taking to Instagram, Sahni, addressed Alia as Aaloo and wrote, “Happy happiest bday my darling Aalooooo @ Keep shining We love you #babysister @aliaabhatt.” Riddhima shared a stunning picture of Alia Bhatt for the birthday wish.

Take a look here:

Now, more wish for the Raazi actress is expected to pour in throughout the day. Alia’s fans have also no stone unturned while extending wishes for their favourite actress. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and dropped their wish for Alia. Coming to Alia’s work front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix film Heart of Stones alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming release Jigra. The actress recently completed shooting for ‘Jigra.’

Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang. Sharing the post, she wrote, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon… 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.