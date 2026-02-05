Death threats to Govinda? His manager says actor chased away attackers at 4 am

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are not just artists who entertain us, but their relationship with the audience transcends far beyond the screen. Every personal challenge they face often becomes a matter of public concern, leaving fans emotionally invested in their well-being. One such similar situation happened recently when veteran Bollywood actor Govinda’s manager made an unsettling revelation that left fans concerned. His manager, Shashi Sinha, revealed that Govinda has reportedly been receiving death threats. He also spoke about an alleged early-morning attack at the actor’s residence. While the details remain unclear, the statements have triggered widespread buzz and raised questions about the actor’s safety.

Govinda’s manager revealed that the actor has been getting a few death threats lately. He recalled a recent episode when the actor was on the verge of being attacked at his own residence by unidentified assailants, but he managed to get away because he had a gun and his phone with him

Manager Claims Govinda Chased Assailants Away

Speaking about the incident, Shashi Sinha said, “He keeps getting threat calls. Thank god he had a gun with him the day he got attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise god knows what would’ve happened to him. I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR. We also have a video of what happened that night.”

While Shashi didn’t specify which incident he was referring to, he added that Govinda ended up getting hurt in an act of self-defense.

Accidental Gunshot Injury Explained

The manager further shared details of another alarming episode. He revealed that while the Partner actor Govinda was preparing to leave his home at 4.45 am to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, the trigger of his licensed revolver was accidentally pushed while he was placing it inside a cupboard. The gun misfired, and a bullet struck his leg. Later, police confirmed that no complaint was lodged in connection with the matter.

Back in October 2024, Govinda was hospitalised after he allegedly shot himself in the foot while cleaning his gun. During this event, his leg got injured after the gun was accidentally discharged at his Mumbai residence while he was about to leave for the airport.

Actor Confirms Recovery

Govinda later also issued a statement confirming his well-being.

Adding a lighter touch to the tense situation, he later joked that when friend and former co-star Shilpa Shetty visited him in the hospital, she joked his wife, Sunita Ahuja, fired the gun because of a household quarrel.

