Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Share Daughter's Video From Hospital: 'Our Miracle Baby Was in Hurry...' - Watch

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced the arrival of the second baby girl on social media on November 11. The couple, who embraced parenthood after the arrival of their first daughter Lianna on April 3, dropped a video of the newborn from the hospital. The parents hid the face of their newborn, who was lying in the cot under supervision in the video. Father Gurmeet was dressed in blue hospital clothes as he admired his little one. Debina Bonnerjee captioned her Instagram story, “Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world…Thank you for being compassionate… all your blessings count… she is doing fine… can’t thank the doctors enough for whatever they have been doing. Daddy Gurmeet and mommy are just waiting to take miracle baby back home.”

WATCH DEBINA BONNERJEE-GURMEET CHOUDHARY’S VIRAL CLIP FROM THE HOSPITAL

Debina and Gurmeet announced the good news through a special post on Instagram. They captioned their post, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due.

Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏.”

DEBINA BONNERJEE-GURMEET CHOUDHARY ANNOUNCE THE BIRTH OF THEIR SECOND BABY

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their first daughter in April 2022 followed by their second girl in November. The couple’s second baby girl came earlier than due.

Congratulations to Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary!