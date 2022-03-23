Mumbai: Actor Influencer Debina Bonnerjee who broke the Internet with her pregnancy announcement and has been in the news ever since then. And as she reaches the 3rd trimester of her pregnancy the actor shares a heartfelt note for all the women out there. Debina resorted to Instagram to express her feelings about how a woman’s body experiences internal and external discomfort while pregnancy because there is so much going on to build a life inside them. A 9-month adventure to grow, carry, and nourish a child in their womb, along with terrible discomfort and morning sickness. A woman’s body undergoes many changes, but the joy and anticipation with which she awaits the arrival of her child is indescribable.Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Announce Pregnancy on Social Media, Mouni Roy Sends Love

Debina wrote, “Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. . Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement…. Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements? I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness .. Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby 😇 . #thoughts #overcome”. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Marry Again But This Time In Bengali Tradition | View Pics

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are soon going to welcome a baby into their lives. Debina enjoys a huge fan following keeps treating her fans with her pictures and videos along with her husband Gurmeet. The two are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan.