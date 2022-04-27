Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl Lianna Choudhary on April 3 and since then the actor is giving a sneak peek from her mommy life. Recently, Debina shared a video on her Instagram in which she was seen singing the song ‘Can’t help falling in love with you’ while holding baby with her one hand. The adorable video of mother-daughter duo invited trolls and netizens schooled her for being careless as the view looked scary.Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Unveil Their Daughter’s Name - Any Guesses?

In the clip shared by Debina, she could be seen holding her baby as she moved from her living room to her balcony. the video also captured several plants, windchimes, chairs and dumbbells. The clip was set to the tune of the 1961 classic song Can’t Help Falling in Love by the late Elvis Presley. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary’s Nursery For Baby Daughter is Filled With Murals of Trees, Plants And a Futuristic Cot | Watch Video

A fan wrote, “Celebs are so busy making reels that they don’t even follow basic ways to hold a baby”. Another wrote, “U know what’s best for your child. But holding a new born baby like that is scary. And the problem is now a days we share everything so it becomes everyone’s business.” “Ma’am i really admire you but why are you holding the baby so carelessly…i know u r an amazing mom.As ur baby too small to hold like this.Much love to both of you”, wrote the third one in the comment section. Also Read - 'My Heart is Full': Munmun Dutta Meets Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Chaudhary’s Little Baby Girl- See Adorable Pictures

