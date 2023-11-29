Home

Decoding Animal Song 'Arjan Vailly', Here's The Meaning And Translation

Decoding Animal Song ‘Arjan Vailly’, Here’s The Meaning And Translation

Check Animal movie song Arjan Vailly's meaning and translation!

Decoding Animal Song 'Arjan Vailly', Here’s The Meaning And Translation

Arjan Vailly song from Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal has been on the top of the charts. In the voice of Bhupinder Babbal, the song Arjan Vailly from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie is being played in all the parties. But do you know the meaning of Arjan Vailly and the story behind the song? Bhupinder Babbal’s powerful vocals and creative lyrics “Arjun Vailly Ne” show the character of Arjun Singh in Animal. This folksy Punjabi track celebrates living fearlessly through vivid imagery and a dynamic rhythm. The song is raw and gives earthy appeal.

The song is based on Ranbir Kapoor’s character whose name is Arjun Singh. The rowdy Arjun (Arjan Vailly Ne).

The song is based on the legend of Arjan Singh Nalva also known as Arjan Vailly. He was the son of Hari Singh Nalwa, who was the Commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj in the 18th century, the army of the Sikh Empire.

Here’s the full song Arjun Vailly and its translations

Arjan Vailly Ne,

The rowdy Arjun!

Ho ‘Khade Vich Dang Khadke, Chak Oye!

In the arena, there is a lathi charge going on! Get it!

Ho ‘Khade Vich Dang Khadke, Othe Ho Gayi Ladayi Bhari,

Due to a fight in the crowd, there is a lathi charge in the arena.

Arjan Vailly Ne,

Arjun, the troublemaker!

Oh Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The rowdy Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The boisterous Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

Takue Gandase Chhaviyan, Teri Oye,

Tabar (axe), Gandasi (axe), and daggers… Oh you!

Takue Gandase Chaviyan, Kehnde Khadak Payian Kirpana,

Tabar (axe), Gandasi (axe), and daggers, and swords were used they say.

Vi Sana Wangu Jatt Bhirhde,

The Jatts are fighting like a pack of bulls.

Oh Sana Wangu Jatt Bhirhde, Sakhi Sukh Na Disse Bhagwana,

There is no sign of peace as the Jatts battle like bulls.

O Leero Leer Ho Jaugi,

It would be ripped apart.

O Leero Leer Ho Jaugi, Kehnde Bachno Di Phulkari,

They fear Bachno’s embroidered dupatta will be ripped to shreds during the clash.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The rowdy Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The boisterous Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

Khundiyan De Singg Fass Gaye, Ve Koi Nitroo Vadenve Khani,

Only a worthy opponent would prevail in this fight of genuine opponents.

Dharti Te Khoon Dulleya Ve, Jivein Tidke Ghade Chon Pani,

Blood is poured on the ground like water from a broken pot.

O Sheran Wangu Yar Khad Gaye,

They stood tall like lions.

O Sheran Wangu Yar Khad Gaye, Vailly Nal Si Jinna De Yari,

They loomed like lions whose courageous allies stood beside them.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

In his wild manner, Arjun axed his rival after tying his feet together.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

Ever the brawler, Arjun bound his foe’s feet together and swung an axe at him.

Chare Pase Raula Pai Gaya,

News got out everywhere.

O Chare Pase Raula Pai Gaya, Jadon Mareya Gandasa Hath Jodke,

When he struck with his foes’ hands bound, news travelled quickly.

O Jadon Mareya Gandasa Hath Jodke,

When he struck with his foes’ hands bound tied.

O Chare Pase Raula Pai Gaya, Jadon Mareya Gandasa Hath Jodke,

The news got out everywhere when he struck with his opponent’s hands bound.

Khoon De Tarale Chalde, Thalle Sutt Le Haan Dhauna Nu Marod’ke,

The blood pours out like a waterfall. Arjun grabs his opponents’ necks and throws them to the ground.

Sher Jeha Rohb Jatt Da,

His authority is comparable to that of a lion.

Sher Jeha Rohb Jatt Da, Vi Thalle Rakhda Police Sarkari,

His authority resembles that of a lion. He has local law enforcement in his back pocket.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The rowdy Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The boisterous Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

The song has been praised by Diljit Dosanjh, who quoted the line “Arjan Vailly ne Pair Jod Ke Gandasi Maari”.



Animal will be released on December 1, 2023 in the theatres.

