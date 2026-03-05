Home

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception look: Mysore silk, intricate handwoven work, and real gold jewellery that took 10 months to customise

For the Wedding Reception in Hyderabad, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda opted to stay connected to their roots. Here's what they wore for the Virosh reception.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception in Hyderabad last night saw the who’s who of the industry in attendance. Marking the final mega celebration of Virosh’s wedding festivities, the much-awaited photos have finally dropped. After serving one standout look after another, their reception outfits stayed rooted in South Indian tradition – elevated, personal, and rich in detail without ever feeling excessive.

Both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda opted to stay connected to their roots. They wore bespoke ensembles by JADE by MK that featured pure gold taar embroidery. Rashmika celebrated love wearing a deep red Mysore silk saree with an intricate gold zari work border. The 9-yard garment highlighted the Gandaberunda emblem, the two-headed mythological bird associated with Mysore royalty, woven in silver taar plated in gold and woven into the textile narrative.

Rooted in the iconography of the peacock and the Gandaberunda, the sovereign two-headed emblem of Mysore’s Wadiyars, the design paid tribute to Rashmika’s cultural lineage. The motif appeared across both jewellery and textile.

Mandanna paired her saree with customised gold jewels from Shree Jewellers. At the centre stood the Peacock Fountain necklace, a monumental feat of Nakshi artistry in gold, set with emeralds and Burma rubies in luminous Kundan.

Rashmika and Vijay indeed set new goals for wedding jewellery. Their temple jewellery by SHREE Jewellers took 10 months to conceptualise and design.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, looked handsome in a plain white shirt and ivory mundu. He paired the look with a sleek silver boots.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Reception was graced by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Neena Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and others

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception was held at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. The mega event drew massive attention across social media with pictures spreading quickly. Celebration turned into star filled evening as Virosh welcomed friends family and film fraternity for grand reception. Neena Gupta, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, Karan Johar Sreeleela, Rhea Chakraborty, and others were seen making a grand entry.

