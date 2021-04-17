New Delhi: Punjabi actor and social activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in fuelling chaos and clashes at the Red Fort on India’s 72nd Republic Day amid the farmers’ tractor rally, has now been granted bail by the Delhi court. Deep Sidhu was the prime accuse of the violence on January 26 at the Red Fort and was arrested on February 9. The public prosecutor representing the Delhi police claimed that Deep Sidhu participated in the protest with the intention to create violence and disregard the national flag and that he was the main instigator of unlawful assembly. Also Read - No Surprise my Autonomy Was Violated by Seekers of TRP: Disha Ravi Releases Statement



It has been reported that Deep Sidhu was among those present when a group of farmers stormed the Red Fort and hoisted Nishan Sahib, a flag that was earlier seen as a Khalistan flag. Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court reserved its order on the bail application of Deep Sidhu.

On January 31, Sidhu had uploaded a video on his verified Facebook account. In the 15 minute-long video message, titled ‘straight from my soul’, he was seen giving an emotional statement in Punjabi, which loosely translates to: “I am being defamed… I had left my whole life behind, and come here to join the Punjabis in their protest. But now I am being labelled a traitor.”

“All I did was raise a voice for your rights. For so many months, I have been meeting everyone on roads, in tents. Now a single man is being made a traitor,” he said addressing the hundreds of farmers, who have been sitting in protests at Delhi’s borders since November 26 against the three contentious farm laws.