New Delhi: Actor Reena Rai, who was dating late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu made her first social media post after the tragic incident that took his life. Reena and Deep were together in the car when the accident took place claiming Deep's life. On Thursday, she made an emotional post mentioning that she's heartbroken and is missing her soulmate.

Reena took to Instagram to share a few never-seen-before photos of herself posing with Deep. She wrote in the caption of her post that they were planning their future that day and she can now hear Deep's voice around her as she lies on the hospital bed. "I'm broken I'm dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won't leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don't leave each other and I'll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates (sic)," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Rai (@thisisreenarai)

The actor received lots of love and support in the comments of people asking her to stay strong in these difficult times. Deep and Reena met a fatal accident on Tuesday evening when their car hit a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonipat district. They were rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Reena has been admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deep was accused of being one of the key conspirators of the Red Fort violence that took place during Republic Day last year in the light of the Kisan Andolan. The actor was also arrested in the case and was in jail for over two months before he was released on bail. May his soul rest in peace!