Soon after the coronavirus outbreak in the country, several Bollywood celebs pledged to donate money and food for the needy. However, there are also celebs who are helping people in their own way and one such celeb is Deepak Dobriyal who has said that he will keep paying his staff even if he has to take a loan.

Talking about the same, Deepak said, "I wonder if people in our positions are having so much trouble, then how are poor people coping with this situation? There are 6-7 people who work for me, doing different duties. I have promised my staff that I will keep paying them even if I have to take a loan. I will take care of them in whatever way I can."

The Tanu Weds Manu actor also said that he might not be able to do as much as other Bollywood celebs are but he will do the best he can for the needy and people around him.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken away more than 377 lives across India and over 1 million across the world. Globally, it has infected more than 2 million people and in India the number has crossed 12,000. Several Bollywood and television actors have donated and helped the poor during the crises and now it is Deepak Dobriyal who has come forward with his great gesture.

Deepak is one of the most versatile and talented film and theatre actor who is known for his remarkable performances in movies like Shaurya, Gulaal, Tanu Weds Manu, Omkara, Dabangg 2, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hindi Medium, Baaghi 2, Laal Kaptaan, among several others. He was last seen in Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Angrezi Medium.