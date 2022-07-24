Deepesh Bhan Death: Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai‘s tragic demise came as a shocker for fans and celebs. Deepesh’s family, friends and colleagues are finding it hard to cope up with their loss which has created a vacuum in their lives. Deepesh’s co-stars from the comic caper series Asif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Vaibhav Mathur arrived at his funeral and were devasted on Deepesh’s unfortunate death. Deepesh and Vaibhav played the goofy duo Malkhan and Teeka respectively and played on-screen pals. The actors had a great bond in real life as well as Vaibhav cried his eyes out and was inconsolable. B-town Billi, an entertainment portal posted a video from Deepesh’s funeral where Vaibhav breaks down while speaking to a friend.Also Read - Deepesh Bhan’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Reveals Late Actor Used to Over-Exert: ‘Asked Him to Slow Down After 40’

Deepesh reportedly died at his building in Dahisar while playing cricket. His friends from industry claim the actor over-exerted himself. Deepesh while returning from his workout stopped by to play cricket when his nose started bleeding in the middle of the game. The late actor is survived by his wife and toddler son. Also Read - Deepesh Bhan Died Of Brain Hemorrhage, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre Confirms

