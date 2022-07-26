Deepesh Bhan death: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan’s sudded death has left his family, friends and fans in a deep state of shock. The 41-year-old actor who played Malkhan in the popular sitcom ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ passed away on Saturday morning. The actor collapsed and died while playing cricket and the news came as a shock for his family and industry friends. Meanwhile, on Monday(July 25) a prayer meet for the late actor was organised by his close friends and family members. The prayer meet was attended by all his co-stars from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai who offered condolences to the departed soul. Vidisha Srivastava, Rohitashav Gaur, Shubhangi Atre, Vaibhav Mathur, Kiku Sharda, Nirmal Soni were all seen at the prayer meet. Most of these actors were spotted with moist eyes, Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori bhabhi on show broke down into tears at the prayer meet remembering their beloved co-star.Also Read - Deepesh Bhan Death: Bhabiji's Teeka Aka Vaibhav Mathur Cries His Eyes Out at Late Partner Malkhan's Last Rites- Watch Heartbreaking Video

A video of Shubhangi crying inconsolably from the prayer meet is going viral, and was shared by a paparazzo account, watch below:

Later, Shubhangi ever shared a photo of Deepesh covered in rose petals, with a caption: Om shanti on her Instagram story.

Deepesh Bhan prayer meetEarlier, Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on Hindi sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’, deduced the cause of death of his co-actor from the show Deepesh Bhan, who collapsed while playing cricket on Saturday and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities. Aasif shared that the 41-year old actor had passed away because of brain haemorrhage.