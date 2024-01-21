Home

DeepFake Row: Nora Fatehi’s Shocking Reaction After Her Morphed Photo Goes Viral, Says ‘This is Not…’

DeepFake Row: Nora Fatehi is most recent victim of deepfake videos after Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actor-dancer reacted to her morphed picture on Instagram - Check viral post!

DeepFake Row: Nora Fatehi stunned fans by posting a fake video of herself on her Instagram story after it went viral on social media. The actor and dancer revealed that the company Lulumelon, which sells athletic shoes and technical clothes, had utilized a deepfake video of her to promote the brand. She shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Shocked!!! This is NOT ME.” For the unversed, deepfakes are when someone uses a photo or video that has been photoshopped or otherwise altered to falsely portray them as saying or doing something that they haven’t said or done. If not seen attentively, deepfakes can be made to appear as though the person whose features are being stolen has said or done things that never happened.

Nora Fatehi Falls Prey to DeepFake:

The commercial promoted an end-of-season deal for a retail clothes firm. The apparel company’s website refuted the advertisement, which seemed authentic on the retailer’s social media accounts. The campaign’s goal is to raise public awareness of dishonest business tactics and the disparities that exist between websites’ true nature and their seeming legitimacy in marketing. It also emphasizes the importance of exercising care while making purchases online.

Interestingly, Nora Fatehi’s post was shared the same day that star Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video creator was taken into custody in Delhi. In November of last year, the video went viral on social media, sparking outrage from all around the world. The Delhi Police have successfully captured a 24-year-old person from Andhra Pradesh, marking the latest development about two and a half months after the crime.

The threat of deepfakes has also endangered several other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Katrina Kaif. Since their many deepfakes were widely shared on social media, they have also spoken out against the matter.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology, has previously given an assurance that the government would soon announce stricter regulations under the Information Technology Act to guarantee platforms throughout the nation comply. The Union Minister had stated that deepfakes and artificial intelligence-driven disinformation pose a risk to the security and confidence of Indian users and that the platforms must abide by the Center’s recommendation.

