Deepika Padukone's red hot look at Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone spread some real glamour on the red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival as she rocked a striking red look. The actress flaunted a bold look as she went for a peplum top with a severely plunging neckline and a matching skirt look for day three at Cannes. She is a part of the jury at the film festival and this is her fifth look from the French Riviera that has created the buzz.

Deepika's red outfit was designed by Louis Vuitton and the actress teamed it up with a statement diamond neckpiece by Cartier. She matched the colour of her lipstick with that of the dress and rocked an absolutely stunning look. However, this isn't something that showed any novelty. Both the colour and the style are something that Deepika is known to flaunt every once in a while.

This is one of the safest looks that Deepika seems to have rocked in the history of her fashionable outings. The plunging neckline, the colour, that jewellery, the matching lipstick, big brows and the messy hairdo/ ponytail – most elements of Deepika's look from Cannes are something that her fans have already seen her carrying during various appearances in the past. And apart from her first red carpet look this year in which she rocked a sequined black-and-gold Sabyasachi saree with dramatic eyes and a headband, no other look seems to have made an impact on the international red carpet so far.

Consdiering the actress is representing India to perform her jury duty at a place which is considered the Mecca of cinema in the world, maybe a little effort in styling and maintaining more sensitivity towards representing a homegrown local brand (not a popular extravagant one like Sabyasachi) would seal the deal! What do you think? Your thoughts on Deepika’s red-on-red look?