The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confronted Deepika Padukone about her alleged chat about the drugs in the WhatsApp group with her manager Karishma Prakash, an employee of KWAN. Now, as per the Republic TV report, the Chhapaak actor has confessed to having drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash. As per the NCB sources, Deepika has admitted to drug chats and her answers have been unsatisfactory. As per the sources, KWAN and Koko party are under the scanner. Deepika and Karishma were confronted about the drug chats at the NCB office. Also Read - SSR Death Case Live Updates: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan at NCB Office, Interrogation Underway

The anti-narcotics bureau is also interrogating actor Shraddha Kapoor and she told anti-narcotics officials that she has attended the party but did not consume drugs. Meanwhile, Deepika’s manager Karishma said that ‘Hash is not a drug’. Also Read - SSR Case: NCB Arrests Kshitij Ravi Prasad After Hours of Interrogation

Deepika and KWAN’S Drug Chats:

Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash’s drug chat from October 2017 where the actor asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. In the latest development. They were part of the WhatsApp Group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika and Karishma Prakash. Other members of the group are Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others. Also Read - Karan Johar Issues an Official Statement Regarding Last Year’s Viral Video, Slams Media

After Rhea, these three actresses are the biggest ones to have come under the NCB radar, which is attempting to unravel the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood since the past nearly two months. The NCB has also questioned Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday for over four hours after her name came to the fore in the alleged chats.

The ED wrote to NCB to probe the drug case. After registering the case, the NCB questioned several people and arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant and 16 others.