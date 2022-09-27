Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was admitted to hospital after complaining of uneasiness. She underwent a number of tests in Breach Candy hospital, last night, PinkVilla reported. Though her team is yet to make a comment on her condition, reports published in the entertainment portal claimed that Deepika is doing fine now.Also Read - Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Dance to 'Deva Shree Ganesha' With The Ambanis - Watch Viral Videos

Earlier in June, the ‘Piku’ actress was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the tentatively titled movie ‘Project K’. Reports had claimed that the actor’s heart rate increased on the sets following which she was taken to Kamineni Hospital. However, soon Deepika recuperated and returned to the sets.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the much-awaited film will hit the silver screens on January 25.

‘Pathaan’ marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’. Reports said that the upcoming film will revolve around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on a ominous villain who is hell bent on ripping apart India’s security apparatus. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.