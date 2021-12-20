Remember how Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday all had something to say that piqued the interest of their fans? The wait is ended as the teaser for Gehraiyaan, their upcoming film has been unveiled. Director Shakun Batra’s forthcoming project has been making waves since its announcement, owing to its star-studded cast. The film, which was produced by Karan Johar, now has a title and a release date. On January 25th, the film will be available on Amazon Prime as an OTT release.Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone - Siddhant Chaturvedi Share Passionate Lip Kiss, Fans Say ‘What Hot Chemistry’

Gehraiyaan is an adult relationship drama produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. It delves into the depths of complex modern bonds, adulting, letting go, and taking charge of one's life path. The stars turned to their social media accounts to share a snippet from the upcoming teaser, causing a stir. "A piece my heart," wrote Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Instagram alongside the teaser.

Take a look:

Two couples, Deepika and Dhairya, Ananya and Siddhant are seen struggling with their complicated relationships in the teaser released. Deepika and Siddhant kiss each other at the beginning and end of the video, while their partners, Ananya and Dhairya, appear in emotional scenes.

This is what people involved in the making Gehraiyaan had to say:

Kapoor & Sons director who is enthralled for his upcoming film said, “Gehraiyaan is not merely a movie for me, it’s a voyage into the complexities of human connections, a reflection of modern adult relationships, and how we navigate the maze of feelings and emotions, and how each step, each decision we make influences our lives and the lives of people around us. I’m very grateful to have been a part of this journey with Dharma Productions’ outstanding team, the incredibly talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I feel that audiences will have a strong emotional response to this picture, and I am eager to hear from audiences all over the world.”

“Gehraiyaan is an intense, authentic, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a great job of conveying the nuances of human emotions,” stated Karan Johar, Dharma Productions. This, paired with the earnest and forceful performances of the ensemble, results in a truly engaging drama. We’re ecstatic to announce that Gehraiyaan is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Following Shershaah, this is our second collaboration, and we’re hoping that the film’s universally appealing subject of love and friendship vs one’s ambition, objectives, and hardships will resonate with audiences in India and around the world.”

“Gehraiyaan is an experience for us at Dharma Productions,” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions. It’s a unique story told in a breathtakingly lovely manner. Following Kapoor & Sons, Shakun demonstrates his ability to handle complex human emotions and relationships once more. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video again after the tremendous success of Shershaah, and to be able to bring this film to people not just in India, but across 240 countries and territories.”

“Gehraiyaan is a unique endeavour in a number of aspects. It brings together top-tier talent such as Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi to tell a gripping story,” said Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios. “We had a great time working with Dharma Productions on this one, and we’re excited to share it with a global audience through Amazon Prime Video,” he added.

Are you looking forward to seeing this upcoming film with an intriguing cast?