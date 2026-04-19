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Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh expecting second child, actress shares heartwarming news with cute post- See pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child as the actress shared the joyful news with fans through a heartwarming social media post. Two years after welcoming their daughter D

Published date india.com Published: April 19, 2026 11:03 AM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh expecting second child, actress shares heartwarming news with cute post- See pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child as the actress shared the joyful news with fans through a heartwarming social media post. Two years after welcoming their daughter Dua the couple is now set to expand their family once again. In the adorable picture posted online Ranveer is seen holding little Dua while his face remains partially hidden and the child’s face is also not fully visible. What truly caught everyone’s attention was a pregnancy kit placed in Dua’s hands which subtly confirmed the big announcement.

See Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming post here

  * This copy is getting updated.*

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

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