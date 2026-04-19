Home

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh expecting second child, actress shares heartwarming news with cute post- See pic

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh expecting second child, actress shares heartwarming news with cute post- See pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child as the actress shared the joyful news with fans through a heartwarming social media post. Two years after welcoming their daughter D

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child as the actress shared the joyful news with fans through a heartwarming social media post. Two years after welcoming their daughter Dua the couple is now set to expand their family once again. In the adorable picture posted online Ranveer is seen holding little Dua while his face remains partially hidden and the child’s face is also not fully visible. What truly caught everyone’s attention was a pregnancy kit placed in Dua’s hands which subtly confirmed the big announcement.

See Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

* This copy is getting updated.*

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.