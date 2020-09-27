Actor Deepika Padukone was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for more than five hours on Saturday in connection with the drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash. During the interrogation, she broke down three times. However, she was asked by the officials not to play the ‘emotional card’. Deepika in her statement accepted that she did send those drug messages to her manager Karishma but refused consumption of any narcotics substance. Her phone has also been seized by the NCB. Also Read - NCB Issues Official Statement After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor's Interrogation, To Submit Detailed Report in Court

According to NCB sources, Asthana, who flew from Delhi to Mumbai earlier in the day, met several officers and was briefed on the two drugs cases the agency had registered last month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it following the alleged chats of several Bollywood celebrities purportedly discussing drugs.

NCB has also questioned Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the drug in in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to NCB sources, the three actors have been asked to join the probe after several alleged chats came to light where drugs were being discussed. The source said that Deepika will be first asked to identify the mobile number in the alleged chat with her former manager Karishma Prakash. She will also be asked if she sent those messages or someone on her behalf sent the alleged messages enquiring about "maal" from Karishma.

The NCB has already recorded the statement of Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, Dharma Productions former executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi, Kwan Talent Management Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, producer Madhu Mantena Varma and several others.