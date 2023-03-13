Home

Deepika Padukone, at Oscars 2023, Chokes Back Tears Seeing Naatu Naatu's Win, Like Every Proud Indian! Watch

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was a part of Oscars 2023 (95th Academy Awards) at Dolby Studios, US on March 13, got emotional after witnessing RRR getting an award for it’s popular song Naatu Naatu. It was a proud moment for Indians today as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers brought home two Academy Awards. RRR won Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short.

When RRR’s name was announced for The Best Original Song at the Oscars, much like Indians, actress Deepika Padukone also got emotional while seated with the audience. She choked back her tears when music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the awards. Keeravani’s speech made Deepika emotional as he said, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars”. Then he sung, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world”.

Watch Deepika Padukone’s viral video from Oscars 2023:

Before this, Deepika Padukone, the third Indian presenter at the Oscars, presented Naatu Naatu’s rendition performance at the ceremony. She said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t, then you are about to.”

