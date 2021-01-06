Actor Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday, January 5. Her journey to the top of her career has been inspirational, she celebrated her special day with loved ones and in the company of friends and colleagues from the film fraternity. She and her husband actor Ranveer Singh hosted a birthday bash at a very famous joint in Mumbai. The party was attended by popular celebrities of B-town such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani, Rohan Shrestha, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ayaan Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. Also Read - Ananya Panday Sets The Temperature Soaring in a Fringe-Bikini Designed by Aunt Seema Khan

Deepika arrived looking fabulous in all black. She wore a sexy black leather pants, a black sweater, black heels along with a black face mask, with her hair slicked back and smokey eye makeup, No doubt, the birthday girl radiated glam. By her side was Ranveer Singh who looked dapper in a Black sweater, similar to DP's with light blue GUCCI denim jeans, a GUCCI cap and a black face mask.

The hottest Bollywood couple celebrated the day with paparazzi who bought a chocolate truffle cake for the actor. The cake read, HBD Deepika, From Photographers. Apart from the cake, the paps also got a bouquet of flowers and a small box of chocolates for Padukone

Take a look at the pictures shared by paps:

We wish the glamorous diva, happy birthday!