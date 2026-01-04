Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: A look at 6 controversies of the Pathaan actress that once had everyone talking

Home

Ahead of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, revisit six major controversies of the Pathaan actress that sparked debates, headlines, and social media discussions over the years.

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 40th birthday tomorrow, fans are remembering not just her stellar performances but also the controversies that made headlines over the years. From clashes over professional decisions to public debates sparked by her choices, Deepika has often stood her ground with courage and grace.

1. The Spirit feud

In 2025, Deepika made headlines for requesting a strict 8-hour workday on film sets to balance her professional life with caring for her daughter, Dua. This decision led to her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and sparked debates on whether her demands were reasonable. Following her departure, Vanga made cryptic social media posts, suggesting a “breach of trust” and hinting that she leaked the story. She was eventually replaced by Triptii Dimri, and the incident ignited discussions about gender bias and fairness in Bollywood.

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are….

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

2. Kalki 2898 AD credit removal

After leaving the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, fans noticed that Deepika’s name had reportedly been removed from the end credits on OTT platforms. This move led to backlash from her supporters, who criticized the producers for being “petty” and unfair. The controversy highlighted ongoing challenges that female actors often face in asserting professional boundaries in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deepika’s heartbeat (@deepika.heartbeat_)

3. Pathaan “Besharam Rang” row (2023)

Deepika’s bold appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, wearing a saffron-colored bikini for the song Besharam Rang, caused nationwide protests. Religious and political groups claimed it hurt sentiments, calling for boycotts of the film. The actor faced online trolling and public debates but remained unapologetic, defending creative freedom and her choice to portray the character confidently.

4. JNU visit controversy (2020)

Before the release of Chhapaak, Deepika visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to stand silently with students protesting against violence. Her gesture sparked outrage among some sections of society, leading to trending hashtags calling for a boycott of the film. While many supported her stance, the incident became one of her most discussed controversies related to political involvement.

5. Padmaavat protests (2017–2018)

The Padmaavat controversy saw Deepika facing violent opposition from the Rajput Karni Sena, who accused the film of historical distortion. She received death threats, and the filmmakers digitally altered the “Ghoomar” song to cover her midriff. Despite the threats, Deepika remained committed to the role and completed filming, proving her resilience in the face of extreme opposition.

6. Cleavage controversy (2014)

One of the earliest controversies came when a leading publication highlighted Deepika’s cleavage in a headline. She openly slammed the media, stating, “Supposedly India’s ‘LEADING’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!?? YES! I am a Woman. I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!?? Don’t talk about Woman’s Empowerment when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT Women!”Her response became a landmark moment in discussions about objectification of women in media.

