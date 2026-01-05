Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: When Padmaavat star refused to pair up with Salman Khan six times, the reason was..., films were...

Home

On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, revisit the time when the Padmaavat actress reportedly turned down films opposite Salman Khan six times and learn the reasons behind her decision.

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 40th birthday today, fans are revisiting several lesser-known moments from her journey in Bollywood. One of the most talked-about throwback stories is her long history of missed collaborations with Salman Khan. Despite being among the biggest stars of the industry, the two have never shared screen space, and the reason behind it might surprise many.

Six films Deepika Padukone turned down

Deepika Padukone reportedly rejected the opportunity to work with Salman Khan not once or twice, but six times. She was offered major films like Jai Ho, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Kick, and Karan Johar’s ambitious project Shuddhi. While Shuddhi never took off, the rest became successful films at the box office.

In the case of Kick, Deepika was not approached for the main role. Instead, she was offered an item number. At that time, she had already committed to doing a special song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year. Not wanting to repeat herself with consecutive item numbers, she decided to pass on the offer.

Salman Khan’s offer for her Debut Film

Interestingly, Salman Khan was also the one who offered Deepika her Bollywood debut. Back then, she was a successful model but unsure about pursuing acting as a full-time career. Due to this hesitation, she declined the offer. Two years later, Deepika finally made her debut in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. The film turned her into an overnight sensation and laid the foundation for her successful film career.

When Deepika Padukone wanted to feature with Bhaijaan

After rejecting several films with Salman Khan, there came a moment when Deepika herself was keen to work with him. This happened during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s planned project Inshallah, which was to star Salman Khan in the lead. Given her strong working relationship with Bhansali, Deepika was confident about being considered for the film and reportedly even expressed her interest.

When Deepika Padukone got rejected

Deepika was informed that Alia Bhatt had already been cast as the female lead. As per industry reports and rumours, the storyline revolved around an older man falling in love with a much younger woman. The makers felt Alia suited the character better, while Deepika’s screen presence appeared more mature for the role. This marked a rare instance where Deepika wanted a project but did not get selected, however that project also did not see the light.

