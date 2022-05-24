Deepika Padukone in Bold Black Gown: Actor Deepika Padukone is game when it comes to slaying the Cannes Red Carpet with her bold and sassy fashion statements. The actor known for her hot and sizzling looked once again added up to the glam quotient in her new hot avatar at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika looked stunning at her sexiest best in a black embellished front open dress at the red carpet.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Dazzles in Hot Pink Sequin Gown For Her Red Carpet Debut at Cannes 2022, See Pics

Check out this post by a fan account from Deepika’s red carpet look at Cannes 2022: Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari Renders Everyone Speechless in Sexy Black See-Through Sabyasachi Gown, Flaunts Her Love For Bindi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika’s crazen 💅🏻 (@deepikasdetails)

Also Read - Pooja Hegde Looks Bombshell in Beige Embellished Cape Jacket-Pants at Cannes 2022, See Drool Worthy Pics

The Pathaan actor donned a noodle-strapped, black bodycon gown with a plunging neckline at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor styled her hair in a messy top bun as she opted for minimal accessories with a pair of dangling earrings. Deepika applied bold eye make-up as she looked sensuous in smokey eyes with smudged kohl. Her nude lips with a glimmering bronzed added to her sex appeal. The actor opted for minimal accessories as she rocked a pair of cascading earrings and a statement ring. Check out Deepika’s new look in black bodycon dress shared by her in Instagram stories:

Deepika is also the jury member at the prestigious international film festival representing India. The actor is geared up for two action packed mega releases for 2022. While in YRF’s Pathaan she is working alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika has been paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller Fighter.

For more updates on Deepika Padukone, check out this space at India.com.