Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines as there are rumours of their separation. Fans got worried after these unclaimed reports went viral. Deepika Padukone squashed the reports recently when she appeared on Meghan Markle’s podcast. The podcast covered various topics and aspects but one particular segment managed to grab everyone’s attention. Deepika indirectly quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with Ranveer.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Grooves With NBA Legend Shaq on 'Khalibali,' Varun Dhawan Calls it a 'Shaq Attack' - WATCH Viral Video

While talking to Meghan on the podcast, Deepika Padukone said that Ranveer Singh has been away for a week attending some music festival and that when he gets back he will be happy to see her. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face,” said Deepika. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Credits Her Mother For Identifying Her Depression: 'I Don't Know What State I Would be in Today'

Well, it does come across as respite for the couple’s fans who were distraught after hearing rumours about their split. Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about their separation. And while both the actors didn’t really pay any heed to comment on it, they indulged in PDA on Instagram, allowing their fans to take a sigh of relief! Last week, Ranveer took to social media and shared pictures of his hot pink look avatar. From pants to shirt, shoes and shades, Ranveer was dressed in pink from head to toe. Ranveer’s photos have garnered several reactions. His wife also dropped a comment. “Edible,” she wrote. Ranveer replied to Deepika with a kiss emoji. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence on Separation Rumours With Deepika Padukone, Posts Romantic Comment on Feed - Check Here

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years. Recently, several reports went viral, claiming that the two have hit a rough patch in their relationship. With Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram comments, it’s safe to say that those reports are just rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika will be also seen in The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film Project-K along with south actor Prabhas. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Source: ANI