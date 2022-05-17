Cannes 2022: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is in Cannes, France for the film festival as she is one of the jury members this year. Her first look from Cannes 2022 is out and we can’t stop gushing over her pics and videos. On Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Cannes trip. She treated her fans with a beautiful video about her arrival at the Cannes. In the clip, the Gehraiyaan actor can be spotted sporting a denim cropped jacket, blue jeans and low heel sandals, giving a very casual vibe to the fans. The absolutely stunning actor revealed that she mostly slept during her 11-hour flight journey and feels amazing to be in the country.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Indianises Her Western Look by Adding Maharani Haar - Cannes 2022 Look-Book!

Deepika is a competition jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

Deepika Padukone is confused about whether she wants to sleep or eat because of the jet lag. At the end of the video, the 36-year-old actor is seen tossing about her decision on what she should be doing next – eat or sleep. And the actor opted for eating. "Eating is always a good plan, she said. The diva also mentioned an inscription towards the end of the video saying, "From Cannes, with love."

Watch Deepika Padukone’s first look from Cannes:

Are you excited for Cannes 2022? Follow this space for more updates on the film festival.