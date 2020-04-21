To control the spread of coronavirus, the PM had announced a nationwide lockdown, which was later extended till May 3. People are immersing themselves in a variety of activities and one such thing a person can invest time in is – gardening. Actor Deepika Padukone, who is a nature lover, on Tuesday, channeled her love for nature by sharing a picture of a plant. She has been very active during this time and has been taking on different activities. She shared a picture of a plant that is blooming in her home garden. Also Read - Coronavirus in Lok Sabha? Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports

Deepika captioned her post as "Season 1:Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture".

The 34-year-old actor has been sharing such insights from her daily life ever since the beginning of the lockdown. Earlier, the actor was seen working out, cooking and pampering herself. She currently staying at home with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

Talking about her spending time at home with Ranveer Singh, she told during Hangout interview to Rajeev Masand that Ranveer is the easiest person to live with as he sleeps 20 hours a day. She was quoted as saying, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.”

She added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone announced that she will be discussing about mental health among people amid the massive coronavirus outbreak with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of World Health Organization (WHO).