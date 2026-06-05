Deepika Padukone chose to speak up about depression after a friend’s death, reveals her father

Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone reveals how a friend's death shaped the actress' mental health advocacy.

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Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone (PC-Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about mental health and has consistently encouraged people to speak openly about issues such as depression. The actress herself has battled depression and has often shared her journey to help others. In a recent interview, Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, spoke about her struggles with mental health and praised her efforts to spread awareness about depression. Appearing on The Something Bigger Show with Rodrigo Canelas, he revealed that he and his wife, Ujjala Padukone, fully supported Deepika when she decided to publicly discuss her mental health journey. It was in 2015 that Deepika Padukone first opened up about her battle with depression and began advocating for mental health awareness.

When Deepika Padukone decided to talk about depression

Deepika Padukone’s father, Prakash Padukone, mentioned Deepika’s mental health problem in the show. He says that when his daughter decided to talk publicly about her mental health problems, he and his wife Ujjala Padukone fully supported Deepika. “We had no objection at all to her going public if it was helping others, because she was in a position where she could help people. I think she realised that, so she came out and spoke about it,” he said.

Deepika Padukone Was Deeply Affected by a Friend’s Death

He added that a friend’s death shortly afterwards became a turning point. “Then, a few months later, one of her friends died, and that was when she decided that something should be done so that more and more people become aware. That’s when she started thinking about the foundation,” he said.

Deepika Padukone established her foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, aimed at empowering people in the country to speak up about their mental health and accept it without guilt or shame.

He recalled encouraging her to pursue the initiative. “I told her, ‘Please go ahead and do whatever you want. It’s your choice. We’ll be more than happy to support it, and I think it’s a good thing.” There is no need to be ashamed, no need to hesitate, if you’re trying to help somebody. Mental health is a serious illness that people are often not talking about. People are shy, people don’t want to discuss it, but at the same time it’s a very serious problem. There is a stigma attached to mental health”, he said.

He also said, “That’s how the foundation started. I think it’s been about ten years now since she launched it, and I think it has made a huge difference in terms of awareness.” Speaking more about the foundation and the work it does, he said, “The foundation basically focuses on creating awareness. They are not propagating anything. The message is simple: if you have a physical ailment, you go to a doctor. Similarly, if you have a mental health issue, if you’re feeling anxious, depressed, or not feeling well, you should consult a psychiatrist or a professional in that field so that the issue can be addressed. It is definitely treatable. There is no need to feel shy, afraid, or ashamed because it is an illness. It can happen to anybody, and it can be treated. In fact, if it is identified early, you may not even need medication. You could simply talk to a psychologist or a therapist.”