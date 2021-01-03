Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone urged her fans to take that much-needed break to spend time with family by sharing glimpses of her New Year vacation from Ranthambore National Park on Sunday. The Padmavat star rang in 2021 at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan along with her husband Ranveer Singh and other family members. She took to Instagram on Sunday and shared videos and pictures from her trip, with the caption, “What my New Years looked like… #ranthambore #rajasthan.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Enjoys Her Jeep Jungle Safari at Ranthambore National Park, Gives Glimpse in Selfie Video



In the comments section, Deepika also penned down a note for her fans. She wrote, “An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it!”

Further, she added, “For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much-needed break”.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Deepika Padukone had deleted all her social media posts and launched her audio diary.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also joined the couple on their trip.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Besides that, she will also be seen with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in their upcoming sports film 83.