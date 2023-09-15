Home

Deepika Padukone Confesses She Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan For Free

Deepika Padukone recently confessed that she did not charge a single penny for her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Deepika Padukone Did SRK’s Jawan For Free: Deepika Padukone has recently confessed that she acted in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for free. The actress who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om also has a cameo appearance in Jawan. Despite of having limited screen time, Deepika’s presence is being hailed by audiences and movie critics. The Jawan actress had previously opened up on her rapport with Shah Rukh. She had also stated that both consider each other their lucky charm. In fact, the duo was paired opposite each other in Sidharth Anand’s spy action-thriller Pathaan.

In an interview with The Week, she was quizzed whether she charges for her cameos and special appearances in movies. She said, “No, I don’t. I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty.” On her equation with SRK, she told,”We are each other’s lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other… I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in crucial roles. The film was released on September 9, 2023.

