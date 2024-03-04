Home

Deepika Padukone Continues Her Royal Affair in Red Bandhani Saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding, Ranveer Singh REACTS

Deepika Padukone took away our breath in stunning red-coloured Bandhani saree at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The father-to-be Ranveer Singh reacted to wifey's latest photos!

One of the largest pre-wedding celebrations we have ever seen took place in Jamnagar, thanks to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It was not only a spectacular occasion but witnessed some of the biggest names from Bollywood, business and even sports fraternity. It goes without saying that throughout the course of the three days of the event, the celebs bestowed some of the most exquisite looks. Amongst the lot, actor and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone once again admired the internet with her regal appearance. And actor Ranveer Singh’s reaction to wifey post wall all thing love!

Deepika Padukone posted some stunning photos of herself from last night’s party at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations on her Instagram. The ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ star epitomizes what it means to be a queen. Deepika looked stunning in a crimson, traditional bandhani saree with a border and golden accents. Her heavy, winged eyeliner completed the look, and her hair was styled in a bun with floral accents.

Deepika Padukone Exudes Royal Charm in Red Bandhani Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone’s fans dropped hears, fire and crown emoji in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “GIRL I think you can turn now😭😭✋🏼 Anyways SLAY KWEENNN (sic).” Another user wrote, “Girl crush 😍 the most elegant lady ever (sic).” The third user wrote, “Love a classic bhandhani moment!! 🔥😍😍 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wowww🙈❤❤ (sic).” The fifth user commented, “Mera naam ishq Tera Naam ishq❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” However, it was Ranveer Singh’s comment that stole the show. The father-to-be wrote, “….. raha na main phir apne jaisa 🎶 ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (sic).”

