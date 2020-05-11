As the nation celebrated the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, May 10, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone continues to wish her ‘amma’ on Monday as every day is a mother’s day. The Piku actor took tom social media and shared a lovely picture of her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone from her pre-wedding puja at Bengaluru home. The actor captions the pic as, “Love You Amma!❤️”. Also Read - 'Ridiculously Meticulous'! Deepika Padukone Thanks Both Her Mothers With Unique Post on Mother's Day

Deepika Padukone is wearing a bright orange Sabyasachi salwar suit teamed with a matching dupatta. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold chaandbaalis. She completed the look with well-defined eyes, a small bindi and hair styled into a neat updo. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 9: Deepika Padukone Plays Badminton With Irrfan Khan in This Heartbreaking Clip From Piku-Sets

Take a look at this beautiful picture:



On Sunday, Deepika Padukone shared an unseen photo from her school days which shows the actor posing with her medals and certificates in her school uniform. In the vintage photo, she sports achievements are also written behind the photo. Writing a heartfelt note for her mum, the actor wrote, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together…every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in exhibit B) We love you! #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani @anishapadukone @riticulousness @ranveersingh #papasingh #papapadukone.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be playing an extended cameo in Kabir Khan’s ’83 alongside her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. DP will be seen as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife.