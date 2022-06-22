Deepika Padukone is currently in Madrid, Spain for a Cartier event and pictures and videos of the actress are doing rounds on social media. The ‘Piku’ star once again turned heads with her stunning appearance, Deepika opted for a ruffled white gown with a plunging neckline. She also wore the host brand’s diamond necklace along with a pair of matching earrings and completed her look with smokey eye-makeup. In one of the viral video the actress can be seen posing with Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek and fans of the actress just can’t keep calm about it. Several fan clubs of the actress shared glimpses of the from the event on social media.Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer Goes Viral Again as Fans Spot Deepika Padukone, What Do You Think?

Deepika posing with Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri Deepika chatting with Yasmine

Here’s some more viral glimpses of Deepika from Madrid:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’ film Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Rushed To Hospital After Complaining Of Uneasiness During Project K Shoot

Deepika at Mumbai airport as she left for Madrid

Before jetting off to Madrid, the actress was shooting for her upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad.

It was reported that the actress was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film, however later the makers clarified that the actress went to a hospital only for her routine check-up.