Deepika Padukone received backlash after she announced her collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuus to spread awareness about mental health amid coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Twitter, she shared the poster of the event that will be taking place on April 23. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Channels Her Love For Plants During Coronavirus Lockdown



However, the collaboration did not go well with the netizens and threatened to boycott the Chhapaak actor. Many even gave explanation of their displeasure and claimed that the WHO chief is the same person who gave clean chit to China and misleaded the entire world in believing that coronavirus cannot be transmitted from human-to-human. Some even accused him of causing COVID-19.

One user tweeted, “Please cancel this or we will launch a boycott of you. Tedros is a Communist Chinese stooge who hates India and caused the coronavirus to spread.”

Another user wrote, “WHO has been doing a lot of promoted campaigns after COVID outbreak exposed their credibility and USA stopped the funding. This is also one of the promotional campaign. Deepika has no concern about mental health or reality of Tedros. It’s all about money.”

“The same guy who gave China the clean chit in January and mislead the entire world in believing that #COVID19 is a local problem and doesn’t transmit human-to-human”, wrote another.

Check out the reactions here:

Madam pls note, USA president #Trump has already declared Dr. Tedros A.G. a fraud. So we are not interested to listen to a fraud neither we are mentally sick. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2020

Jab discussion ho jaaye toh dono pagalkhaane chale jana — aaloo kachaloo (@bolkahangayethe) April 19, 2020

Please cancel this or we will launch a boycott of you. Tedros is a Communist Chinese stooge who hates India and caused the coronavirus to spread. — Hindu Americans (@HinduAmericans) April 19, 2020

The same guy who gave China the clean chit in January and mislead the entire world in believing that #COVID19 is a local problem and doesn’t transmit human-to-human pic.twitter.com/e8gJz5c81M — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 20, 2020

WHO has been doing a lot of promoted campaigns after COVID outbreak exposed their credibility and USA stopped the funding. This is also one of the promotional campaign. Deepika has no concern about mental health or reality of Tedros. It’s all about money. — Prince Al Skin Doctorullah (@theskindoctor13) April 19, 2020

This girl has lost her mind.

I was fan of her but after jnu issue I unfollowed her and after this one i hate her. — Swapnil Chaudhari (@Swapnil74219485) April 19, 2020

Well it’s entirely ur choice @deepikapadukone but kindly give it a thought tht how can people accept the bhakshak (भक्षक) as rakshak (रक्षक). Nobody would like him answering the questions on that programme when he should answer questions regarding his conduct during #COVID19. — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) April 19, 2020

Not only has Dr Tedros lost his own credibility but has also diluted the brand equity of the post that he is holding. — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) April 19, 2020

Deepika Padukone after attempting each and every PR stunt- pic.twitter.com/BKlKscaPzJ — Aisshwaryaa (@AishwaryaAmused) April 19, 2020

She will talk to most hated man right now in world , How much money Deepika to sail his sinking boat ? — Keep Smiling (@upma23) April 19, 2020

He works for melina$ gates foundation under the table to benefit the medical lobby which indirectly is runned by Mr Gates it’s big conspiracy by western left with the Help of China to overthrow @realDonaldTrump , a planned game. Indian left here conspiring against @narendramodi — Naga Sheikh (@ntyagi123) April 19, 2020



In 2014, Deepika was diagonised with clinical depression. Talking about how she dealt with her depression, Deepika said, “Post mental illness, I feel like I was on this journey already, of understanding life beyond materialism, and wanting to grow and evolve as a person. I feel like that journey for me already began in 2014, so I am not finding this period difficult at all. In fact, there is a lot of introspection and self-realisation that I am enjoying. I seem to be at peace about what is coming our way.”

She added, “I feel like it’s one of those things that has been underrepresented, there is not enough focused on mental health in a crisis,” she said. While she and Singh donated to the PM Cares fund, they’ve also been focusing on ramping up awareness through Padukone’s platform, The Live Love Laugh Foundation. “It’s great that I think everyone’s donating to food and you know the medical fraternity and masks, but there’s also mental illness that’s so important, and hasn’t been highlighted enough.”